Assam to abolish 8000 vacant posts of school teachers

Assam to abolish 8000 vacant posts of school teachers

These vacant posts had been kept frozen and shall be unfilled for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 08 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 18:40 ist
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Credit: Twitter/ranojpeguassam

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will abolish 8,000 vacant posts of school teachers under the education department as a larger number of contractual educators are already working under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government, in 2020, had offered a regular pay scale and other benefits to 11,206 contractual teachers working under the SSA in lower primary and upper primary schools.

"In order to maintain rationality against this near-regularisation, the Govt. decided to keep 8000 sanctioned posts of regular teachers vacant to avoid duplicity and financial neutrality," he said in a Facebook post.

The minister said that as these vacant posts have been kept frozen and shall be unfilled for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers, the government has considered it "prudent to abolish them for financial discipline".

However, he said that the state government may create posts as and when required owing to an increase in enrolment in the future.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Sarva Siksha Abhiyan
India
India News

What's Brewing

Always been a fighter, I am going to fight: Samantha

Always been a fighter, I am going to fight: Samantha

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

 