Assam to crack down on child marriage after 4,000 cases logged in one day

Many in Assam are likely to be arrested soon as the state registered over 4,000 child marriage cases on Thursday as part of the state government's crackdown against the menace.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday morning posted a district-wise list of cases registered across the state in connection with child marriage incidents.

Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/JH2GTVLhKJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2023

"The government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far 4,004 cases registered across the state and more police action is likely in the days ahead. Action on the cases will begin tomorrow. I request all to cooperate," Sarma posted.

Director general of police, GP Singh told DH that the cases were registered across the state on Thursday and police action on the cases has already started. "We will share the updates soon," he said.

The state Cabinet headed by Sarma on January 23 decided to launch a Karnataka-like "massive crackdown" against child marriage, a major reason for high maternal mortality and infant mortality rate in Assam.

The list shared by Sarma on Facebook showed that a maximum of 370 cases have been registered in the Dhubri district followed by Hojai (255), Udalguri (235), Morigaon (224), Kokrajhar (204), Baksa (153), South Salmara (145), Bajali (132), Karbi Anglong (126) and Darrang (124).

Dhubri, South Salmara, Hojai, Morigaon and Darrang are either Muslim majority or have sizable Muslim population.

Sarma on January 23 said many husbands would be arrested and put behind bars on charges of child marriage. He also instructed police to book husbands found marrying girls below 14 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Child marriage is prohibited under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 but the problem is serious in at least 10 districts.

Sarma said although the drive is not targeted at any community, the districts having a majority Muslim population have been found by the NFHS with high rates of child marriage and child pregnancies. Sarma said Dhubri districts have been found to have 50 per cent of child marriage cases followed by South Salmara (44.7 per cent), Darrang (42 per cent), Nagaon (42 per cent), Goalpara (41 per cent), Bongaigaon (41 per cent), Barpeta (40 per cent) and Morigaon (39 per cent). These districts are either Muslim majority or have a sizable Muslim population. "The problem has been found in other districts too. Even the tribal majority Dima Hasao district have been found with 15 per cent child marriage cases. Also, Jorhat and Sivasagar, which are considered comparatively developed districts, have also been found with 24 per cent child marriage cases," he said.

The average child marriage in Assam was found at 31 per cent, he said.

"Karnataka government launched a crackdown earlier and they had prevented more than 11,000 child marriage cases. They booked 10,000 couples during a drive. We are taking encouragement from Karnataka," Sarma had said.