Assam to digitise birth and death registrations

Assam to digitise birth and death registrations

The government also decided on putting a thrust on routine immunisation, organ transplant, and blood donation

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 11 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 20:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Assam government on Thursday decided to completely digitise the issuance of birth and death certificates.

The government also decided on putting a thrust on routine immunisation, organ transplant, and blood donation.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare department, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister in a tweet said that birth and death registrations will be made completely digital.

The meeting, which was attended by Health minister Keshab Mahanta, also decided that massive routine immunisation drives would be undertaken from October 2022 to March 2023.

"A robust organ transplant network system to be developed as there are many cases of brain-dead patients," Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site.

It was also decided in the meeting to encourage voluntary blood donation in tea garden areas to reduce cases of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR).

The chief minister also said the National Health Mission (NHM) will organise a three-day ‘Swasthya Utsav’ with the active involvement of 1,000 volunteers.

"NHM to have at least 5 regional offices in the State headed by ACS officers who will be assisted by other domain expertise," Sarma added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Birth Certificate

What's Brewing

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

 