Assam to follow 'polling booth system' in order to push Covid-19 vaccination

The BJP-led government in Assam asked party workers including those of its allies, AGP and UPPL to bring more and more people to Covid-19 vaccination centres the way they encouraged people to vote during elections.

"We will follow booth-wise task system adopted during the elections. Today I have requested the workers of BJP and our allies to allocate responsibility to the party workers booth-wise so that they can bring more people to their respective booth for vaccination. We are setting up at least 2,000 vaccination centres and if at least 200 vaccines are administered in a booth daily, we can achieve vaccination up to four lakh," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma said the health department has set a target to vaccinate at least three lakh people per day from June 21 (Monday) to June 30. The drive will continue till all are vaccinated.

Assam has vaccinated about 52 lakh people so far, of which 41.75 lakh have got the first dose.

Sarma said the vaccination centres in the urban areas will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm while the same in rural areas will be kept open till 2 pm. "In urban areas, people can walk in till 8 pm and the vaccination will continue till 9 pm. This system is followed in our polling booths during elections," he said.

The health department also decided to pay transportation allowance of Rs. 100 daily to the nurses, doctors and those engaged in the vaccination drive.

Sarma also asked all government employees to get vaccinated in the next 10 days as the offices are likely to resume normal work from July 1.

Assam currently has over 35,000 active Covid-19 positive cases and the state is reporting 3,700 cases daily. More than 30 deaths are still reported daily.