Assam to give scooters to 35,800 meritorious students

Assam to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students

Total 35,800 students -- 29,748 girls who secured first division and 6,052 boys who secured 75 per cent marks -- will get the scooters

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 20 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 10:05 ist

The Assam government will distribute scooters among nearly 36,000 meritorious students, mostly girls, who have passed this year's higher secondary examinations.

A proposal for implementing the programme at a cost of Rs 258.9 crore was passed by the state cabinet on Wednesday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told reporters after its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Total 35,800 students -- 29,748 girls who secured first division and 6,052 boys who secured 75 per cent marks -- will get the scooters, he said. The Department of Higher Education will also provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to the students, he added. The cabinet also decided to hike the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges to Rs 55,000, the minister said.

The cabinet decided on the guidelines for issuing certificates to hill tribes in plains and plain tribes in hills, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said. The caste certificates will be issued by the deputy commissioners under 'Mission Bhumiputra' to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits provided by the state government, he said. To boost tourism, it was also decided that a hotel will be developed in Kaziranga by the Hyatt Group, Baruah said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma

What's Brewing

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 