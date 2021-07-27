Assam to move Supreme Court against alleged encroachment by Mizoram

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government will file a petition in the Supreme Court against alleged encroachment of the inner line forest land at Lailapur in Cachar district and for not maintaining a status quo on the contested border with Mizoram, where five policemen died in firing on Monday.

"It is a reserve forest. Can reserve forest be utilised for settlement? The dispute is not regarding land, it's regarding forest. Assam wants to protect the forest. It's not organising any settlement in forest area, we don't want any settlement there," Sarma said.

He added that he called the Mizoram CM six times when firing was taking place at the Assam-Mizoram border yesterday. "He said sorry and invited me for talks in Aizawl," he added.

"No one can take even an inch of our land. We're committed to securing our territory. Police are on the border," asserted Sarma.

More to follow...