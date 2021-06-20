Assam to raise 1,000 critically endangered black softshell turtles by 2030

The success of conservation efforts so far has prompted the Assam forest department and NGOs to adopt a vision document to raise at least 1,000 critically endangered black softshell turtles by 2030.

Black softshell turtles, the rarest of India's 28 turtle species were believed to be 'extinct in the wild' till recently. The International Union for Conservation of Natures (IUCN), however, changed the status to 'critically endangered' after surveys found presence of the turtle species in the wild.

Assam forest department on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two NGOs, Turtle Survival Alliance India and Help Earth, the Assam Zoo cum Botanical Garden, Hayagriva Madhava Temple Committee in Hajo in Kamrup district and adopted a Vision Document to raise 1,000 ecologically viable population in the state by 2030.

The black softshell turtle was believed to be found only in temples in Assam and neighbouring Bangladesh. The pond at Hayagriva Madhab temple at Hajo is one of the temples where conservation breeding of the species was done before a stock of over 300 turtles were released in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and in the Brahmaputra basin in North Assam.

"This is a significant move for sustainable conservation of the turtle species," said Sailendra Singh of Turtle Survival Alliance India.

"Since the turtles are conserved in the temple ponds only based on religious grounds, many biological requirements for building a sustainable wild population have since long been overlooked. This multi-stakeholder association eventually aims to restock the wild, viable, self-sufficient and genetically pure threatened turtle populations in the region," Singh said in a statement.

Hunting for meat and illegal trade are some of the reasons which pushed its population towards 'extinction in the wild' status. It also does not enjoy legal protection under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. "The species has a limited scope towards natural population recovery unless supplemented with sustainable conservation initiatives," Singh said.