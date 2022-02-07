Assam to withdraw all Covid restrictions from February 15

Assam will withdraw all Covid-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. School board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference here.

Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination, he said.

Also Read | Most kids carry Omicron variant without any consequences: Study

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: