Assam: Top Ulfa (I) leader surrenders after operation in Bangladesh

The anti-insurgency operation in Meghalaya and neighbouring Bangladesh forced a top leader and four other cadres of Ulfa (Independent), a militant group in Assam to surrender in Meghalaya on Wednesday.
Drishti Rajkhowa, "deputy commander in chief" of Ulfa (I), and four others were caught by a police team in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the NH-62 following which they revealed that they had surrendered following operations in South Garo Hills and in Bangladesh.
"We caught two vehicles and in one of them, we found Rajkhowa. During the verification, Rajkhowa, who is the deputy commander-in-chief of Ulfa (I) revealed that they escaped from a police encounter at Bolbokgre in South Garo Hills district and crossed over to Bangladesh's Gaobari. Thereafter, due to heavy operation by security forces in Bangladesh, they fled from there and contacted army officials and surrendered at Dilsengre village in South Garo Hills," said a statement issued by East Garo Hills district police in Meghalaya.
Garo Hills share a border with Bangladesh.
Rajkhowa, 50 is believed to be the topmost commander of Ulfa (I) after its military chief and dreaded insurgent leader Paresh Baruah, who is believed to be hiding somewhere along the Myanmar-China border. Rajkhowa was involved in several attacks on security forces and was providing arms training to several other militant outfits in the Northeast including Garo National Liberation Army in Meghalaya.
Rajkhowa became one of the top leaders of Ulfa (I) after a section of top leaders including Ulfa chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa were "pushed over" from Bangladesh in 2010 and subsequently arrested in India. They are in a ceasefire and are in talks with the government since then. Ulfa (I), however, has been carrying on with the violent movement with its demand for "sovereign Assam".
Four others who have been arrested along with Drishti Rajkhowa are: Yashin Ali, Rup Jyoti Rabha, Babul Rabha, and Rahul Hazarika. One AK 81 rifle, two 9mm pistol, and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from them, said the statement.
