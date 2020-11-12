Assam: Top Ulfa (I) leader surrenders after operation in Bangladesh

The anti-insurgency operation in Meghalaya and neighbouring Bangladesh forced a top leader and four other cadres of Ulfa (Independent), a militant group in Assam to surrender in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Drishti Rajkhowa, "deputy commander in chief" of Ulfa (I), and four others were caught by a police team in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on the NH-62 following which they revealed that they had surrendered following operations in South Garo Hills and in Bangladesh.

"We caught two vehicles and in one of them, we found Rajkhowa. During the verification, Rajkhowa, who is the deputy commander-in-chief of Ulfa (I) revealed that they escaped from a police encounter at Bolbokgre in South Garo Hills district and crossed over to Bangladesh's Gaobari. Thereafter, due to heavy operation by security forces in Bangladesh, they fled from there and contacted army officials and surrendered at Dilsengre village in South Garo Hills," said a statement issued by East Garo Hills district police in Meghalaya.