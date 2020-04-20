Assam transfers Rs 2,000 to each of 86,000 persons stranded due to lockdown

The Assam government on Monday launched an initiative to transfer funds to 4.26 lakh persons from the state, who are stuck in rest of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown including 68,000 alone in Karnataka.

The state finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma transferred the funds to bank accounts of 86,000 persons as one time assistance after they sought financial assistance from the government. "Out of the 4.32 lakh calls, 1.02 lakh bank accounts have been verified so far and the money will be transferred to rest of them by April 23. We also plan to transfer a little more money before the lockdown is lifted so that these people do not face much hardships till then," he said.

Sarma said the initiative helped the state government to build a database of such people and track them for quarantine when they comes back to the state. "The database will have their addresses, phone numbers, their present location and the station where they will get down. This will help us keep track of them so that we can take necessary steps to contain further spread of coronavirus," he said.

Sarma said of the 4.32 lakh people, mainly migrant workers from the state, highest number of calls were received from Karnataka (68,000) followed by Tamil Nadu (36,000), Kerala (34,000), Maharastra (21,000) and Uttar Pradesh (3,800). They belong to lower and lower middle class.

The state health department also transferred an assistance of Rs. 25,000 to 647 people, who are undergoing treatment outisde for cancer, kidney transplant or any other major dissease.

The state reported 34 COVID-19 positive cases of which 18 have been discharged so far after their isolation days in hospitals. One person succumbed to COVID-19.

Rapid test from April 24

The state health department decided to conduct rapid test to detect COVID-19 positive cases with the test kits imported from China. Sarma said the Centre sent 9,600 test kits and the state government was trying to import another 50,000 kits directly from China.

The rapid test kits will give results in 15 minutes, Sarma said.