Assam: Two abducted workers of oil company in Ulfa(I) captivity

'If the situation so arrives, the person from Bihar will become the first victim,' Ulfa (Independent) chief said

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 20:25 ist
Two workers of a private oil exploration company, who were abducted from Arunachal Pradesh in December are in the captivity of Ulfa (Independent), "commander-in-chief" of the banned militant group, Paresh Baruah told news channels in Guwahati.

Baruah called up the news channels from an undisclosed location and warned that the abducted employees could face "dire consequences" if the company did not "amicably settle the issues" with them.

"If the situation so arrives, the person from Bihar will become the first victim. They are safe in our custody now but I can't guarantee their safety in case security forces carry out operation in our hideouts for their rescue," Baruah told the channels.

PK Gogoi and Ram Kumar, employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited were abducted at gunpoint on December 22 from their worksite under Dyung police station in the militancy-affected Changlang district. Gogoi, a resident from Assam's Sivasagar district is a drilling superintendent while Kumar hails from Bihar. He works as a radio operator in the company.

Police officials said the outfit demanded Rs 20 crore from the company for the release of the two abducted employees.

"These companies are exploiting our natural resources and they have to listen to us. If they fail to stop exploitation, they will have to face the consequences," Baruah told the news channels.

