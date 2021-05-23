Assam welcomes first-ever 'Oxygen Express' train carrying 80 metric tonne liquid medical oxygen

Railways on Sunday provided a push to Assam's fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic by delivering 80 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) by an Oxygen Express train.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) ran the first Oxygen Express from Tata Nagar in Jharkhand to Assam.

Although the railways have already run 234 special Oxygen Express trains supplying 15,000 metric tons of LMO across the country, this was the first such train to Assam.

The Assam health department had earlier said there was no shortage of oxygen in the state and was catering to the needs with what was already available.

"Railway created a Green Corridor and thorough running of the train was ensured by proper planning and monitoring at all levels for fast and safe movement of this life-saving consignment. This oxygen express train covered a distance of 630 km in just about 9 hours. It reached Amingaon near Guwahati with an average speed of more than 70 kmph which is more than the average speed of Rajdhani Express trains," Chief public relations officer of NFR, Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the General Manager of NFR, Anshul Gupta received the consignment at the Inland Container Depot, Amingaon on Sunday. The oxygen will be stored in the state's medical colleges.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Sarma said the additional medical oxygen provided through the Oxygen Express service would help in meeting the increasing oxygen requirement in the state, primarily for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Sarma said that from now onwards, Oxygen Express would come twice every week to Assam, delivering total of 160 MT oxygen. "Apart from fulfilling our own requirement, Assam would supply surplus oxygen to its neighbouring states Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura," said another statement quoting Sarma.

The Chief Minister said that the state at present has medical oxygen storage capacity of up to 800 litres.

Assam currently has over 54,000 active Covid-19 positive persons but most of them are in home isolation. But the health department recently decided to ease home isolation and encourage people to come to hospitals or Covid care centres. This would further push the oxygen requirement in the state's hospitals and medical colleges.

The state on Saturday reported 5,980 new Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent.