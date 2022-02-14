Assam withdraws all Covid-19 related restrictions following dip in cases

Assam government on Monday decided to withdraw all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in view of significant decrease in number of positive cases.

A notification issued for withdrawal of the restrictions, however, asked the district administration officials to strictly enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, frequent handwashing or use of sanitisers.

It also reiterated that non-vaccinated persons shall not be allowed to enter public spaces except in hospitals and all must produce vaccination certificate (double dose) before entering public places like hotels, restaurants, parks, movie halls, buses and others.

The state health department also discontinued mandatory Covid-19 testing for incoming passengers at airports, railway stations and road border points.

Similarly, mandatory testing for patients coming for treatment in medical colleges and hospitals have also been discontinued. However, symptomatic patients have been asked to go for Covid-19 testing voluntarily in government hospitals and private healthcare centres in order to prevent spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said all Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew would be withdrawn from the state from Tuesday.

Assam on Monday reported 198 new positive cases, out of the 32,260 tests. The positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent. The state, however, still has 2,292 active cases. Five deaths were reported in the past 24-hours, said the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state health department.

Covid-19 positivity rate rose to nearly 20 per cent in the third wave of the pandemic in January.

