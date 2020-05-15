Assam asks for extension of lockdown by 2 more weeks

Assam writes to Centre favouring extension of lockdown by 2 more weeks

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 15 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 14:41 ist

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state has written to the Centre urging it to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 18.

The third phase of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal said all states were supposed to give their feedback on the extension of the lockdown by Friday, and the Assam government has already conveyed its stand to the Centre.

The state has also conveyed its views on the relaxations it wants in the fourth phase of the lockdown, Sonowal said.

"Let the Government of India take a view on that. I don't want to say much about this now. All the states have written to the Centre, which will take a decision on the extension," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 