Assam zoo achieves captive breeding of greater adjutant

A pair of greater adjutant storks, facing the threat of extinction was artificially bred in Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden here recently, a feat described by conservationists as a landmark development.

The divisional forest officer of the zoo, Tejas Mariswamy said this was for the first time anywhere in the world that artificial breeding of the greater adjutant stork or hargila as they are called in Assam was successfully done inside a zoo. "Before this, we don’t have any report that this endangered bird has been bred in any zoo or in captivity," he said.

A team of conservationists belonging to Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation group had started the project in cooperation with the zoo in 2017. "The birds nested since 2017 but had failed to hatch. Finally, we found success on November 26, 2019, when the first chick hatched. It was a double delight when after 10 days the second hatchling emerged from the breeding platform," said Purnima Devi Barman, who leads the greater adjutant stork conservation project of the Aaranyak.

The greater adjutant stork, one of the 20 stork species in the world is currently on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss stemming from indiscriminate felling of big trees, dwindling wetlands, poaching and poisoning. Eight stork species including this are found in India. "Once abundantly distributed in Southeast Asia, this stork is now restricted to a few isolated pockets in Assam and Bihar in India and Prek Toal in Cambodia. This colonial bird breeds in traditional nesting colonies within thickly populated villages in Assam and breeds in tall trees such as anthocephalus cadamba (Kadam), artocarpusleu kachuwa (Dewa), Pithecellobiummonadephum, BombaxCeiba (Simul), Tamarindusindica (Teteli), Trewianudifera (Bhelkol), Gmelinaarborea (Gomari), said a statement.

Barman said two 10 feet high bamboo platforms were constructed within the zoo enclosure for the breeding. "The platform made for the nest was one meter in breadth resembling the natural size of stork nests. Nesting materials used by these birds in their natural ecosystem were closely studied from available literature and direct observation which were collected inside the zoo," she said.

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, chief executive officer of Aaranyak said successful breeding of the stork was a significant biodiversity success story in the world.

“Although greater adjutant storks have been kept in zoos throughout the world, they have not successfully bred until now. The captive breeding of this species at Guwahati Zoo is a great contribution to the conservation of this endangered species. This breeding could only occur if the birds have a suitable environment and good care," said the statement quoting Cathy King, a long-legged water bird specialist and chair of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.