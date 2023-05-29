Assam zoo gets two zebras, Joy and Joya from Mysore, giraffe from Patna

After nearly 30 years, Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden here got two zebras on Monday, thanks to Mysore Zoo in Karnataka.

The two zebras were named as Joy and Joya on Monday when they were officially released in the zoo.

The Assam State Zoo also got a female giraffe from Patna Zoo, which will be a partner to the male giraffe it already has.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri

Assam Forest and environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday formally released the zebras and the giraffe in the zoo in the presence of forest staff and other government officials.

The two zebras, one male and one female, have been brought from Mysore, Karnataka and they are one and three years old respectively, said an official statement. The female giraffe is about five years old.

Patowary hailed the occasion as special while informing that new zebras have come to Assam State Zoo after nearly 30 years and he hoped that the zoo authorities would be able to take good care of the animals and increase their population. He named the zebras as Joy and Joya.

He also hoped that the newly brought female giraffe would be good company to the lone male giraffe in the zoo and expressed optimism that the giraffe population would also grow in the zoo. He named the giraffes Bijay and Bijaya.

"A lot of steps have been taken to develop the infrastructure of the zoo and project reports are being prepared for reconstruction of the facility. Tourist footfall has also been increasing in recent years and steps are being planned for development of amenities for visitors to the zoo apart from improving facilities for the animals," Patowary said.

Also Read | Amit Shah disburses 44,703 appointment letters in Assam, lays foundation for a campus of forensic science varsity

Principal chief conservator of forest, Assam, MK Yadava, divisional forest officer of Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Ashwini Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.