Assam's Covid-19 death toll climbs to 169, tally tops 70,000

Eight more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Assam on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 169, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's coronavirus tally shot up to 71,795 with 2,796 fresh cases, he said.

The fatalities were reported from Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Cachar, Lakhimpur and Bongaigaon districts, the minister said.

"2,796 Covid-19 cases detected out of 61,318 tests done in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate- 4.55 per cent," Sarma said in a tweet.

The fresh cases include 418 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 307 from Cachar, 248 from Kamrup Rural and 207 from Dibrugarh.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the state is 16,35,117.

Meanwhile, 2,174 patients were discharged on Thursday from several Covid-19 hospitals in Assam. The state now has 22,240 active cases, while 49,383 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 'Nagarik Mancha', an organisation of intellectuals and prominent citizens, submitted a report and recommendations on dealing with COVID- 19 to Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The delegation was led by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.