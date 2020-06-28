Assam's Covid-19 death toll rises to 11

Assam reported one more death due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the toll in the state to 11, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The 45-year-old resident of Guwahati succumbed to the disease at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"Sad to inform that a 45-year-old, resident of Khanapara, Guwahati died due to Covid-19 today in GMCH. He was brought to the hospital late, in a critical state. The doctors could not save him. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family," the minister said in a tweet.

He said 274 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of those recovered from the disease to 5,088.

The state's Covid-19 tally stands at 7,165, of which 2,063 cases are active and three patients have migrated to other states.

"There are 2.5 times more people who're back home than in hospitals now. With 5000+ recovered at a rate of 71 percent we've done very well," Sarma said in another tweet.

The state has so far tested 3,74,519 samples in 12 laboratories.

The Dhubri Circuit House has been declared a containment zone after a commandant of the 20 Assam Police (IR) Battalion tested positive on Saturday, an official said.

The health minister said that 300 nurses have been recruited at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

"We have recruited 300 nurses on regular basis today in Guwahati Medical college in order to strengthen nursing workforce in our fight against COVID-19," he tweeted.

The state government has imposed a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from Sunday night amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases.