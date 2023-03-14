Assam's economic situation will soon be like Sri Lanka: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has claimed that Assam's economic situation will soon be like that of the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal party, also alleged that the Centre had ceased approving loans to the state government due to the size of the latter's debts.

"As of November 2022, the Assam government owes a total of Rs 1,27,073 crore. The total debt as of 2016 was Rs 41,946 crore. Our state is not far from experiencing an economic catastrophe like the one currently affecting Sri Lanka," he said.

On the opening day of the Assam Assembly's Budget session last week, the MLA launched an attack on the state government, saying it had consistently attempted to stifle essential topics.

He continued by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the two "Hitlers" of India.

The Sivasagar MLA also criticised Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's address, calling it utterly false and full of errors.

He claimed that the address should not have included a discussion of "Assam's quest" to break a world record with a unique Bihu performance.