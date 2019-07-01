Assembly polls: Kishor gives host of suggestion to TMC

With an eye on the next Assembly elections in West Bengal, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has given several suggestions to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to boost the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) image. The suggestions mainly focus on strengthening the party’s organisation and quelling internal discontent.

TMC sources revealed that Kishor has urged the TMC supremo to decrease the party’s dependence on police to boost its organisation. They further revealed that Kishor has argued that the TMC’s “excessive” dependence on the police has led to the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the districts of Jhargram and West Medinipur.

“Police’s involvement in the party has also created several unwarranted complications in TMC. Kishor has suggested that apart from public programs like rallies and processions where permission from the police is required, the police should not be drawn into party programmes,” a senior TMC leader said.

Kishor has also suggested the TMC supremo that her party must ensure to protest against police excesses in the state to send a message to the public that TMC is always by their side.

His suggestions also include withdrawal of cases against TMC workers which were lodged against them since the party’s inception in 1998. TMC sources revealed that during the Left Front era, scores of cases were lodged against party workers in the districts of Birbhum, Hooghly, Nadia and West Medinipur.

Even if these TMC workers urged the party leadership to withdraw these cases after coming to power in West Bengal it is yet to be done. “This has generated severe discontent within the party which needs to addressed at the earliest possible,” said the TMC leader.

Kishor has also urged the TMC supremo to clip the wings of four senior TMC leaders as their highhanded activities and controversial remarks have dealt a severe blow to the party’s image. However, the TMC leader refused to disclose the names of these party leaders as the proposal is still under consideration.

TMC sources revealed that Kishor will also play a key role in deciding the party’s strategy in the upcoming municipal elections. He has suggested that the names of three to four potential candidates should be selected from each ward and then a survey conducted to find out who has the best chances of winning.