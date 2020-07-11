Atma Nirbhar Bharat is identity of modern India: BJP

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 10:19 ist
BJP candidate Deepak Prakash in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday said that "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" is the identity of modern India, which provides thrust for the development of all -- trade and industry, villages, farmers and workers.

Prakash, the newly-elected Rajya Sabha member, said that the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" campaign would strengthen Indian enterprises, making the country self-reliant in every sector.

"Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not only a strong pledge but also a new identity of modern India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Prakash told a press conference here.

Besides the development of industry and trade, the BJP leader said, thrust has also been given to villages, the poor, farmers and workers.

"The BJP demands that the Hemant Soren government take effective and constructive steps to start an Atma Nirbhar Jharkhand campaign within the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative," he said.

Jharkhand
Atmanirbhar Bharat

