Avoid cow slaughtering during Eid: Badruddin Ajmal appeals to Muslims in Assam

Assam politician and president of the state unit of Jamiat Ulama, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday appealed the Muslims to avoid sacrificing cows during the ensuing Eid Al-Adha festival as the cattles are worshipped by the Hindus, who are the majority in the country.

In an appeal as president of Jamiat Ulama, Ajmal said, "India is a country with people of many religions. Majority in this country are the Sanatanis (Hindus). Cows are worshipped by the Hindus. Female cows are considered mothers by the majority of people. Since sentiments of the majority are attached with the cows, sacrificing an alternative animal is welcome."

"Kurbani is a responsibility of the capable Muslims and camels, goats, cows and sheeps are sacrificed," he said.

Ajmal, who heads All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a political party ideologically opposed to BJP, cited an appeal by Darul Ulum Deoband in 2008, which called on the Muslims to avoid sacrificing cattle. "Since sacrificing a cow during the Kurbani Eid is not binding, it is an appeal to avoid sacrificing cows in order to ensure that sentiment of the majority is not hurt," it further said.

This comes almost a year after the BJP-led government in Assam amended the Cattle Preservation Act and prohibited sale and consumption of beef and beef products within a five kilometer radius of temples.

With 13 MLAs, Ajmal's AIUDF is a major Opposition party in Assam and is seen as a party representing the Muslims. BJP continuously attacks Ajmal alleging that he espouses the causes of "Bangladeshis." But Ajmal's appeal regarding cow sacrifice has come as a surprise to both BJP and the Muslim organisations in the state.

Ajmal is also a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dhubri, a Muslim-dominated constituency in Assam.