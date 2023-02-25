Ayush Ministry to organise 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Assam’s Kaziranga from Feb 27

A two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be held in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park from February 27 to discuss futuristic improvements in the implementation of existing policies and programmes relating to the Ayush sector and traditional medicine, an official statement said on Saturday.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will participate in the event.

The programme will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the ministries of Ayush, Health and Family Welfare and Education, the state government, NITI-Aayog, industry, startups, academia, and also interactive sessions with the other Ayush stakeholders.

Also Read | Need to present scientific evidence for efficacy of Ayush medicinal systems: Sonowal

The dialogue also aims at identifying ways to incentivise startups and manufacturers in the fields of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) to build a startup ecosystem in the sector.

India at present is holding the presidency of G20 countries and also of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

These two international events are being held at a time when there has been a paradigm shift towards holistic healthcare, the statement said.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ will also help build a roadmap for the upgradation of Ayush institutions and their integration with technological advancements, and the identification of ways to integrate Ayush with the New Education Policy, it said.