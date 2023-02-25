'Chintan Shivir' on Ayurveda in Kaziranga from Feb 27

Ayush Ministry to organise 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Assam’s Kaziranga from Feb 27

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Ayush

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:46 ist
Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will participate in the event. Credit: PTI Photo

A two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be held in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park from February 27 to discuss futuristic improvements in the implementation of existing policies and programmes relating to the Ayush sector and traditional medicine, an official statement said on Saturday.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will participate in the event.

The programme will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the ministries of Ayush, Health and Family Welfare and Education, the state government, NITI-Aayog, industry, startups, academia, and also interactive sessions with the other Ayush stakeholders.

Also Read | Need to present scientific evidence for efficacy of Ayush medicinal systems: Sonowal

The dialogue also aims at identifying ways to incentivise startups and manufacturers in the fields of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) to build a startup ecosystem in the sector.

India at present is holding the presidency of G20 countries and also of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

These two international events are being held at a time when there has been a paradigm shift towards holistic healthcare, the statement said.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ will also help build a roadmap for the upgradation of Ayush institutions and their integration with technological advancements, and the identification of ways to integrate Ayush with the New Education Policy, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ayush Ministry
India News
Assam
Kaziranga

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 