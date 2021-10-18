Babul Supriyo to meet Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as BJP MP

BJP MP Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally tender his resignation.
He will be joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.
Also Read | BJP's Bengal unit was completely in dark about Babul Supriyo's exit plans
In a tweet, Supriyo also mentioned that he will no longer hold the perks or salary of an MP and will no longer be a part of the BJP.
"If I have it in me, I will win it again," he added.
Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 18, 2021
More details to be followed...
