Supriyo to meet Speaker tomorrow, tender resignation

Babul Supriyo to meet Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as BJP MP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 18 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 10:54 ist
BJP MP Babul Supriyo. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MP Babul Supriyo to meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally tender his resignation. 

He will be joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. 

In a tweet, Supriyo also mentioned that he will no longer hold the perks or salary of an MP and will no longer be a part of the BJP. 

"If I have it in me, I will win it again," he added.

More details to be followed... 

