Bad weather forces Indian Army chopper for skid landing on road in Arunachal Pradesh

Army chopper makes skid landing on road in Arunachal

Patients were being carried in the chopper on July 7.

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Jul 08 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 22:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, which was tasked to undertake a medical evacuation mission in Arunachal Pradesh, was forced to make a 'one-skid landing' on a road after it encountered adverse weather conditions.

The patients, who were being carried in the chopper on July 7, have been shifted to Jorhat in Assam for further medical treatment, the Indian Army stated.

Taking to Twitter, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, "An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July '23 in Arunachal Pradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place - Helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast torrential rains between July 7 and July 11 in the northeastern states.

Accordingly, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert' over the region during the forecast period.

