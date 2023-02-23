Bandh and development cannot go hand in hand: Mamata

'We don't support any bandh here,... it's not our policy,' the TMC supremo said

PTI
PTI, Bagdogra, West Bengal,
  • Feb 23 2023, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:39 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she has long put an end to "bandh politics" in the state, as that always "came in the way of development".

Banerjee's assertion came a day after two pro-Gorkhaland parties withdrew their February 23 shutdown call in the Darjeeling Hills, in the wake of the Class 10 state board exam.

"I have helped Bengal earn freedom from the politics of bandh 11 years ago. We don't support any bandh here,... it's not our policy," she told reporters.

"Bandh and development cannot go hand in hand. The way Bangla is moving forward, all people will be benefited," she said.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and Hamro Party had on Tuesday called for a 12-hour strike in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 to protest a motion passed in the state Assembly opposing “attempts to divide the state”.

The outfits later withdrew the strike, maintaining that they do not want Class 10 board examinees to suffer in any way.

Banerjee stated that she would not want people to be inconvenienced in any way.

The CM pointed out that she has given strict instructions to authorities concerned that usual traffic be allowed to flow when her convoy is moving.

"I have given directions to not stop traffic movement when I am moving. If someone stops traffic movement, despite the instructions, I take action (against them)," she said.

