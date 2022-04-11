Bangladesh national tried to build Al-Qaeda base in eastern India: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that a Bangladesh national they arrested recently in Assam tried to build a base of Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), a wing of global terror group in eastern India.

The NIA said this came to light after the arrest of Saiful Islam, a Bangladesh national, in western Assam's Barpeta district in March. "Saiful Islam had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic teacher at Dhakaliapara Masjid in Barpeta. He was actively motivating impressionable youths to join Jihadi outfits and work in “Ansars” (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for establishment of a base for AQIS in eastern India," the NIA said in a statement.

Islam alias Haroon Rashid alias Md Suman, a resident of Atadi village in Bangladesh's Naryanganj district, was leading an active module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), operating in Barpeta district of Assam, the NIA said claiming that they disrupted the module of the terror outfit in the district.

Barpeta is a Muslim-dominated district.

The case was initially registered on March 4 and was re-registered by NIA on March 22.

As part of investigation into the case, the NIA on Sunday conducted searches in 11 locations in Barpeta and neighbouring Bongaigain districts in Assam. "During searches conducted at the premises of accused persons, incriminating documents and other materials have been seized. Further investigation in the case is on," said the NIA.

Police and other investigative agencies has stepped up action against alleged network of Islamic fundamentalist groups in Assam since BJP-led government assumed office for the second consecutive term in May last year.

