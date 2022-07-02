Bangladesh PM gifts 'Amrapali' mangoes to Biswa Sarma

Bangladesh premier gifts famous 'Amrapali' mangoes to Biswa Sarma

The Bangladesh premier has sent 200 kgs of mangoes to Assam as a gift for prominent personalities of the state

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 02 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 11:46 ist

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted her country's famed 'Amrapali' mangoes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials said on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, Shah Md Tanvir Monsur handed over the gift to the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha on Friday night.

The Bangladesh premier has sent 200 kgs of mangoes to Assam as a gift for prominent personalities of the state. Monsur said that the two countries at present enjoy the ''best of best relationship under the charismatic leadership of both Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi. The Assam Chief Minister has also played a special role in this endeavour''.

He said that these are the finest quality mangoes and the Prime Minister has a desire to share these with the neighbouring countries. ''She has, therefore, sent the finest quality of mangoes for the dignitaries of Assam. This gift from Bangladesh will make the sweet relationship between the countries sweeter'', Monsur added.

Sinha, accepting the gift'', said that he extends his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Hasina on behalf of the Chief Minister and people of Assam. Earlier last month, Hasina had sent mango hampers to the Indian president and prime minister among others. Bangladesh has been engaging in what foreign policy experts have termed as `Mango-Hilsa diplomacy' - a way to woo neighbours with gifts which also promote Bangladesh.

India News
Assam
Bangladesh
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sheikh Hasina

