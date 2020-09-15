Bangladeshi cattle smuggler injured in BSF firing, apprehended

Bangladeshi cattle smuggler injured in BSF firing, held

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 15 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 19:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The BSF nabbed a Bangladeshi cattle smuggler from the North 24 Paraganas district in West Bengal following an altercation with a group of smugglers late on Monday night.

BSF sources said on Monday the cattle smuggler was injured when BSF opened fired on the group as they tried to attack the jawans.

The incident took place during a routine patrol in the Tentulbaria area near the Ichahmati river. The BSF jawans spotted that a group of about a dozen smugglers were taking some cattle towards the international border.

The gang attacked the BSF team with sharp weapons when challenged by the jawans who opened fired in self defense. While one of the smugglers got injured the others managed to flee from the spot.

BSF sources said that the accused was a resident of Satkhira of Bangladesh. He was later taken to a state run hospital in Bongaon and handed over to local police after treatment. One cattle head was rescued during the incident.

BSF
Arrest
cattle smuggling
Bangladesh
West Bengal

