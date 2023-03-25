Bankers to issue ‘Bhobishyot’ credit cards in West Bengal: Amit Mitra

Bankers to issue ‘Bhobishyot’ credit cards: Amit Mitra

Mitra told reporters that around 2 lakh people would stand to benefit from the bank loans, following a meeting with lenders

PTI
Kolkata,
  • Mar 25 2023, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 13:58 ist
Principal chief advisor to Bengal CM Amit Mitra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bankers have unanimously agreed to issue ‘Bhobishyot’ (future) credit cards as proposed by the West Bengal government to extend youths a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start new business ventures, said Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The former state finance minister told reporters on Friday that around 2 lakh people would stand to benefit from the bank loans, following a meeting with lenders.

"The state will provide 15 per cent guarantee money, and 85 per cent loan guarantee through credit trust established by Credit garauntee trust for small and medium industrialists.

"If all goes well, 2 lakh youths will start businesses this year. The evaluation will start from April 1 and the portal has been created,” he said.

Banerjee had announced the 'Bhobishyot' credit card scheme during the budget session of the assembly. A gazette notification has also been issued in this regard.

