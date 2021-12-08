Banned cough syrup worth Rs 1.21L seized in Bengal

Banned cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1.21 lakh seized in Bengal, one Bangladeshi held

A patrolling team of border guards at Dobarpara outpost spotted movement of three persons along the international boundary between India and Bangladesh

  • Dec 08 2021, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 08:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Border Security Force on Tuesday said it recovered 650 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and one Bangladeshi was arrested in this connection.

A patrolling team of border guards at Dobarpara outpost spotted movement of three persons along the international boundary between India and Bangladesh in the early hours of Tuesday and gave chase, the BSF said in a statement.

Two of the three persons managed to escape from the spot but the BSF personnel nabbed Mostafa Kamal, a resident of Jessore in Bangladesh, and recovered the banned cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1.21 lakh from his possession, it said.

During interrogation, Kamal admitted that he had crossed the international boundary with his two other Bangladeshi companions and had taken all these Phensedyl bottles from one person in Bongaon.

The apprehended person and the seized cough syrup bottles have been handed over to Gaighata Police Station for further legal action, the BSF said.

