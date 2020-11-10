Baroda bypoll: Cong's Indu Raj leading over BJP's Dutt

Baroda bypoll: Congress candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 10 2020, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 11:13 ist
Voters show their ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their votes for the state by-polls, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Baroda. Credit: PTI

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin 1,021 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana, as per initial trends.

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday. There will be 20 rounds of counting.

Three-tier security has been provided at the counting centre in Sonipat's Mohana, according to officials.

The polling on November 3 for the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent, sealing the fate of 14 candidates.

The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won it thrice consecutively in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

