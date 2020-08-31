BDO succumbs to coronavirus in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to a block development officer in Murshidabad who contracted Covid-19 during the course of his work and died battling the disease, saying her government would be extending all possible help to his family.

Krishna Chandra Das (51), BDO, Nowda, was undergoing treatment for the past 20 days. He died at a private hospital here on Sunday night, a health department official said.

Describing his death as an "irreparable" loss, the CM said, "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Krishna Chandra Das, who was posted as BDO Nowda in Murshidabad. A dedicated WBCS (Exe) Officer, Das was at forefront of our fight against Covid-19 & displayed great sense of sincerity & commitment in his work during the pandemic."

Banerjee also extended her condolences to his family.

"I salute his leadership, & his supreme sacrifice for the people of #Bengal... We stand in solidarity with his family & will extend every possible help to them to fight this situation. My heartfelt condolences to them, his friends & colleagues," she tweeted.

At least 13 government officials in the state have contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty and succumbed to the infection, sources in the health department said.

The state government has said that it would provide job to a family member of each of the frontline workers who succumb to Covid-19.

It has also promised to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to every frontline worker who tests positive for the disease, and an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh in case of death.