Be cool, positive: Didi's Christmas message to people

“Be cool, be positive,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a pre-Christmas gathering in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Her message on positivity, directed at the youngsters, comes barely a week after actor Shah Rukh Khan told a stadium packed with people in Kolkata that no matter what the world does, ‘positive’ people are alive.

“I will request all of you. Be cool, be positive, be constructive,” she told the gathering at a pre-Christmas programme, organised jointly by St Xavier’s College and its alumni association.

Mamata said a negative brain spoils. “But the positivity… if you see your face smiling, you will see your heart is also smiling. So I will tell you that please see, always smile. Whatever may come, but you should smile.”

Her Christmas message also talked of unity. “Let us come forward for positive work, and positive thinking. Let us think with unity, let us speak with unity, let us work with unity,” she said. The chief minister reminded people to work for the downtrodden, and the deprived sections of society.

Father Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, recalled how the face of Christmas celebration has changed in the city, like other religious festivals, which are celebrated by people irrespective of their personal beliefs.

Earlier, inaugurating the government-facilitated Kolkata Christmas Festival, the chief minister said, "let there be peace, unity is our strength, and divide is dangerous."

She also held a review meeting to assess preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, which draws lakhs of pilgrims to south Bengal. The congregation will take place during January 8-17. This year, a higher number of pilgrims are expected to visit the state.

The two major festivities follow the month-long Durga Puja celebrations that took place in the state this year.