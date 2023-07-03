Bebi Devi takes oath as minister in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto's wife Bebi Devi was sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday.
Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a programme in Raj Bhawan.
The chief minister and other cabinet ministers were also present at the event.
A ministerial berth in the Hemant Soren cabinet fell vacant after the death of Jagarnath Mahto, who held the charge of School Education and Literacy and Excise.
Mahto, who was a four-time JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district, died during treatment at a Chennai hospital on April 6 after prolonged illness due to Covid-19 complications.
Devi is the second JMM leader in the incumbent UPA governme, to become a minister before being elected to the Assembly.
Earlier, Hafizul Ansari was sworn-in as minister on February 6, 2021. Later, he won the Madhupur by-poll on May 2, 2021.
