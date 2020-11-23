Bengal: 10 missing as barge overturns in the Ganges

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Nov 23 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 00:01 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

At least 10 persons went missing after a barge carrying trucks overturned in the Ganges in the Manickchak area of West Bengal's Malda district late on Monday night. Police and the Fire Brigade had reached the spot and rescue operations had started.

District police sources said that the barge was carrying 10 trucks with the drivers and helpers, when it suddenly overturned and eight of the trucks fell into the river.

"The incident occurred due to mechanical problems. While some people have swum back several are missing. Rescue operations are in full swing," said a senior district police official.

Locals said that the trucks were loaded onto the barge with a makeshift bridge after which the barge suddenly overturned.

Police sources further revealed that the trucks were laden with stone chips.

West Bengal
Ganges
Malda

