'Bengal ahead of other states on development indices'

Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices: Mamata

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 17:21 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "deliberately trying to project a dismal and gloomy picture" of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday contended that the state has fared well on all development indices.

Issuing a point-by-point rebuttal to assertions made by Shah against her dispensation, during his visit to Bengal last week, Banerjee cited NCRB data to state that political killings and other crimes have decreased in the last ten years under the TMC rule.

"When the home minister of the country says something, it should be backed by data, facts and figures. Bengal is ahead of other states on all development indices. But Amit Shah ji deliberately tried to depict a gloomy and dismal picture of the state. I was challenged... here is my reply," Banerjee said at a press meet here.

Kolkata has twice been accorded the 'safest city' tag in the country, she said.

"According to NCRB data, political killings, other incidents of crime and rape cases have decreased during the TMC rule. BJP leaders, while pointing fingers at others, should also speak up against the Hathras rape-murder incident in Uttar Pradesh," Banerjee added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
TMC
BJP
Mamata Banerjee
Amit Shah
NCRB
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 