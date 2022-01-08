Bengal allows salons to operate at 50% capacity

Bengal allows salons, beauty parlours to operate at 50% capacity

However, the order did not state when the relaxation would come into effect

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 08 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 14:42 ist
People queue up for Covid-19 testing in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal government Saturday relaxed its Covid-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols. Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

However, there was no clarification as to when the relaxation would come into effect. As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 