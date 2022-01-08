Bengal allows salons, beauty parlours to operate at 50% capacity

The West Bengal government Saturday relaxed its Covid-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols. Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

However, there was no clarification as to when the relaxation would come into effect. As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

