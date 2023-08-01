Bengal: Ammonia tank explosion leaves 9 school kids ill

Bengal: Ammonia tank explosion leaves 9 school kids, teacher ill

PTI
PTI, Barasat,
  • Aug 01 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine students and a teacher of a state-run school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district fell sick on Tuesday after a tank of ammonia gas exploded in its chemistry lab, officials said.

The incident happened at the Taki SL Girls' High School in Hasnabad police station area when the chemistry practical for class 12 was underway, they said.

The students and the teacher were taken to the Taki Hospital as they inhaled the gas. They were discharged after a few hours as their conditions improved, officials said.

