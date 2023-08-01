Bengal assembly acknowledges 'deprivation' by Centre

West Bengal’s “deprivation” at the hands of the Centre – resulting from a freeze on funds – got acknowledged in the state assembly with a motion sailing through.

The issue – that has kept the state’s politics on the boil for months – stood as an outcome of politics of revenge in the opinion of the ruling Trinamool, whereas a BJP leader maintained that it is the siphoning-off of funds that has been obstructed, and not the money for the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, while participating in the discussion, said that if the siphoning away of funds is stopped, funds will be available.

Adhikari said that the problem – about central funds – concerns the 100-day rural job scheme, and central government’s share available under the housing scheme. The leader referred to an earlier press conference of the Union finance minister where she had talked about holding back 10 per cent of the entitled amount of the GST-fund for the state, as the audit report for the same had not been submitted.

He added that huge amounts of funds, under central schemes, have remained unspent at the state’s end. Further, the state has renamed several welfare schemes. “To avail money for schemes, the names allotted for the schemes have to be used…,” he said.

Talking about the names of the job-card holders that were deleted, after linking of beneficiaries with Aadhaar took place, he pointed out the irregularity in beneficiary-selection that had existed, and how funds may have gone to such beneficiaries.

Adhikari recalled that as a leader of the Opposition, he had submitted complaints with documentary evidence to the Union minister concerned, after which 17 teams visited the state and carried out inspections in the field to verify the charge. In absence of appropriate steps, the funds may stay unmoved in the current year. “We didn’t obstruct money, we obstructed siphoning-off. Stop it, you will get the money,” he said.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, senior minister, talking of the state-Centre relations and responsibilities in a federal structure, said that schemes for welfare could be taken up by the states, the Centre, but there has to be a cohesion between the two, a coordination. Before the GST was implemented, states had the scope to levy charges, forms of taxes.

Talking about introduction of welfare schemes by the Mamata Banerjee led government, Bhattacharya said that there are schemes funded completely by the state. Also, there’s no scheme that’s totally funded by the Centre. She stated that if federal structure has to be offered due consideration then the Centre should not indulge in politics of revenge.

The minister mentioned how the state government’s budget allocation has increased four times with Trinamool having been elected for a third time. Talking of the state development allocation, capital outlay, the minister stated the huge amount of dues towards the state, demanded under different heads.

Bhattacharya claimed that for a state that stood at the top for several financial years for a welfare scheme, was deprived of funds 2021 onwards, as people didn’t opt for the BJP. If renaming is an issue, how did Indira Awas Yojana turn to PM Awas Yojana, she questioned.

Countering the point of audit, the minister raised the PM Cares Fund. At this point, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House. A few made gestures with raised hands. The Speaker, later, condemned the behaviour.