Bengal BJP chief calls for revenge against TMC

The BJP in West Bengal which often accuses the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of resorting to political violence now seems to be adopting the same tactics. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh has courted fresh controversy with his recent social media post in Bengali “Bodlao Hobey, bodolo hobey” (There will be revenge, there will be change).

For Ghosh, taking revenge on TMC seems to have become a prestige issue. He said that if BJP workers do not take revenge on TMC then people would call them cowards.

Ghosh scoffed at the slogan of “ Bodla noi, bodol chai” ( We don’t want revenge, we want change) raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before TMC came to power in the 2011 Assembly elections. Accusing TMC of double standards he said that they are the ones resorting to blatant political violence.

“The TMC government once had the slogan “Bodla noi, bodol chai” (we want change, not revenge) but no one indulged in politics of violence like them in Bengal. They are unleashing violence on us. People are seeing this. We have to take revenge on these anti-socials otherwise people will not forgive us,” said Ghosh.

The maverick politician made it clear that his party would not hesitate to go blow for blow with TMC.

“So far 103 of our workers have been murdered. We don’t resort to double standards like them. They speak of change but resort to revenge,” said Ghosh, He also said that BJP will take revenge on TMC’s miscreants who unleashing violence on his party workers.

His comments come after the death of a BJP worker, who was allegedly assaulted by the TMC in West Medinipur district.

Ghosh’s comments have created a clear difference of opinion in the Bengal BJP. While a section of leaders supported his stand, others indicated that they do not agree with him.

State BJP vice president Sayantan Basu said “let’s have no doubt about it. We will take revenge against TMC’s miscreants and those who are shielding them.”

However, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that “peace and development” is the only path for BJP. Senior state BJP leader and former TMC general secretary Mukul Roy said violence will never be the path for BJP.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comments Urban Development Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said “ terrorists and dacoits speak of revenge. All BJP can think of is violence.”