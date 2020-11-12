Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh greeted with black flags at Alipurduar, stones hurled at his convoy

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked in the Alipurduar district on Thursday. The district BJP leadership alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the attack.

The incident took place in the Jaigaon area of the district. Scores of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters gathered by the roadside chanting “Go back Dilip Ghosh” slogans. The protesters waved black flags at Ghosh. Three vehicles of the convoy including that of Ghosh were damaged in stone-pelting.

The situation became tense when BJP supporters came to face to face with the protesters. However, soon a large police contingent arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control by dispersing both sides.

Speaking to journalists, Ghosh said that “the TMC and its allies are afraid and desperate knowing very well that they would be defeated in the 2021 Assembly elections. Such cowardly attacks will not stop BJP. The public support is with us.”

He also said that the attack by TMC and its allies proves that law and order has totally collapsed in Bengal.

Denying the allegation TMC district president in Alipurduar Sourav Chakraborty said, “Dilip Ghosh is trying to disrupt peace in North Bengal. Creating trouble is the sole aim of BJP. Our workers have nothing to do with the incident.”

Recently GJM supremo Bimal Gurung announced that his party is walking out of the NDA and sought an alliance with TMC to teach the saffron party a lesson in the Assembly election next year.