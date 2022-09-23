Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha VP attacked, claims husband

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2022, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 11:19 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ani

Malda BJP Mahila Morcha vice president was attacked by "TMC-backed goons" last night, claimed her husband, reported ANI.

She was sleeping in her room at our house when two unidentified persons entered and started beating her and also stabbed her, the husband said.

More to follow...

