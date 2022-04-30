Bengal BJP MP asks Centre to remove jute price ceiling

There’s a subtle political storm brewing in West Bengal over the price fixed for purchase of raw jute. So much so that Arjun Singh, the BJP MP from Barrackpore on the northern fringes of Kolkata has expressed his concern by taking the matter up with Piyush Goyal, Union minister of textiles, and has expressed solidarity with jute workers.

With his strong public stand in favour of jute stakeholders, Singh has left people speculating about his future political moves.

The Trinamool’s trade union wing - INTTUC - has announced a protest meeting on May 4. Sources add, he may extend support to the protest, or may participate if invited.

Singh’s recent statements - have left political observers guessing if his stand on the current issue is an indication of his warming up towards Trinamool, the party he had left. Earlier this year, Singh’s brother-in-law along with his son had returned to Trinamool.

Raw jute price, as fixed by the Jute Commissioner’s Office, at present is Rs 6,500 per quintal. Singh on April 19 wrote to Goyal demanding removal of this price ceiling on raw jute.

He also asked the minister to revert about his stand within seven days. Singh also issued a press release against a statement by Jute Commissioner of India, where he mentioned, “In current (year) raw jute price season is totally different. This year it is bumper crop and still JC fixed price at Rs 6,500 per quintal.” On April 25, a cartoon and a couplet were posted on Singh’s official facebook page, dedicated to jute mill workers and farmers. On April 27, the MP publicly shared the letter he had written to the minister.

On Friday, a post in Hindi appeared. “It is not possible to remain innocent in every eye. Come on, let’s try to be immaculate, in our own eyes,” states the post, in the equivalent English translation. On Friday, Singh wrote to four chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee, on this issue.

