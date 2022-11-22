Bengal BJP protests seeking TMC minister's ouster for comments on President Murmu

The BJP in Bengal, on Monday, maintained an intense stand against Trinamool Minister Akhil Giri, demanding that he be sacked from his ministerial post. Giri is in the eye of the storm for his comments made about President Droupadi Murmu.

The BJP MLAs shouted slogans and protested inside the state legislative Assembly seeking an adjournment motion. When the Speaker did not permit (the matter being sub judice), the saffron party legislators raised slogans against the minister concerned.

While the protest was on, Trinamool woman-MLAs also stood up and protested against comments allegedly made against Trinamool MLA, Birbaha Hansda by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari, later talking to reporters, said while the matter concerning the remarks could be sub judice, suspending or removing the minister from the ministry is not.

After the protest by the BJP, the House was adjourned. The MLAs continued with protest when the House proceedings resumed.

Within the precincts of the Assembly, the MLAs carried President Murmu’s photographs, and raised slogans as they walked and stood at the gate of the building. Later, the leaders joined a street meeting on this issue attended by the BJP supporters.

Adhikari cautioned that the protests will not pause till action is initiated against the minister. When reminded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already apologised for the incident, Adhikari said that apology is not a solution and Banerjee should sack the minister from her Cabinet.

Firhad Hakim, Kolkata’s mayor and minister in the state government, addressing a press conference later, said that the issue has already been taken care of with the chief minister having aplogised for the incident. Hakim said he doesn’t consider that removing the minister concerned from his post is necessary as the chief minister has already given her statement.

Hakim said that President Murumu’s prestige is above all – socially, politically, and constitutionally, and a state minister cannot affect it. It’s better not to draw the President into a lower level of political discourse, he said.