Bengal BJP set for major organisational reshuffle

The West Bengal BJP is all set for a major organisational reshuffle in mid-October as newly appointed State president Sukanta Mazumdar is keen on setting up his own team. State BJP sources told DH that he wants more 'young blood' in the State leadership.

BJP insiders said that several district presidents are also likely to be replaced in the reshuffle.

“Several existing office bearers of the State unit such vice presidents and general secretaries are likely to lose their posts in this reshuffle. They are likely to be replaced with young and combative leaders who have successfully worked in districts,” a senior State BJP leader said.

He also said that Mazumdar’s key priority is preparing the State BJP leadership of the next generation and the reshuffle is aimed towards that goal.

Such a reshuffle also took place when former State BJP president Dilip Ghosh assumed charge at the end of 2015. At that time several leaders close to his predecessor Rahul Sinha were removed from their posts within months of Ghish becoming the State president.

Meanwhile sources also said that the Central leadership decided to appoint Mazumdar as president to strengthen the saffron party’s hold in North Bengal, where it has performed comparatively well in the last Assembly election.

Mazumdar hails from North Bengal.

People in the know told DH that the Central leadership tasked Mazumdar with further strengthening the party’s booth-level organisation in the region.

“The Central leadership is of the opinion that it would be difficult for us to gain a significant foothold in South Bengal and Kolkata in the near future and hence they want to focus on North Bengal,” the State BJP leader said.

The reason for BJP’s poor performance in South Bengal has been attributed to organisational weakness.

