Bengal BJP suspends Ritesh Tiwari, Jay Prakash Majumdar

The Bengal BJP has temporarily suspended two of its senior leaders for allegedly indulging in activities that go against the party.

Ritesh Tiwari, a BJP leader who has been with the state BJP for decades, and Jayprakash Majumdar, one of the party's state spokespersons, have been suspended.

Prior to this development, the two leaders had been issued showcause notices on Sunday for having indulged in alleged anti-party activities.

The leaders had, recently, also attended a meeting called by BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, who has been holding private meetings with a few MLAs who are not happy with the party's state unit.

Check out DH's latest videos: