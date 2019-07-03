Bengal BJP to screen new joinees

The BJP leadership in West Bengal has decided to set up a screening committee to stop people with questionable reputations from joining the party. The decision has been taken following instruction from party president Amit Shah.

BJP sources said that the decision was taken in the wake of severe discontent among a section of party leaders and workers against the induction of leaders from other parties.

“After BJP’s success in the Lok Sabha elections, scores of leaders and workers are joining the party in West Bengal. This has raised concern among a section of BJP leaders who are apprehensive that these new leaders, some with a questionable reputation, may harm the party’s image,” said a senior state BJP leader.

Questions have been raised within the BJP regarding the induction of several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs and workers as they allegedly inflicted atrocities on BJP workers during their stint in TMC.

The latest case is that of controversial TMC MLA Manirul Islam joining BJP. The discontent against Islam’s induction reached such an extent that he offered to resign. The Bengal unit of RSS has also warned against unchecked induction of leaders from other parties.

The selection committee will not only scan the background of leaders joining BJP from other parties but will also decide what responsibilities and posts they will be given. BJP sources said that Shah also asked the state BJP leadership to be cautious while inducting controversial leaders from other parties.

“Shah instructed the leadership to intensify the movement against TMC, regarding the cut money issue. He, along with BJP working president J P Nadda, may visit Bengal after the Parliament session,” a senior state BJP leader said. He added that the party president may meet family members of BJP workers who were killed in recent political violence.