Bengal BJP to undergo a major change

The Bengal unit of the BJP is heading for a major rejig.

Keen on fixing its organisational problems before the next Assembly elections in 2021, the state BJP leadership has decided to remove inactive leaders in all levels of the party organisation.

They are also keen on providing key posts to leaders who performed well in the Lok Sabha and the panchayat elections.

"The leadership has decided that allocation of party posts will be done on the basis of performance. No one will be allowed to cling to a post without performing and become a liability to the party," a senior state BJP leader said.

BJP sources also revealed that during the Lok Sabha and panchayat elections, complaints were received from workers against several party leaders.

These leaders were accused of having covert contact with the TMC.

"They will be dealt with sternly. Moreover, state president Dilip Ghosh is also keen to revamp his team in the 39 organisational districts in Bengal and hence some changes in the organisation will be necessary," said the sources.

The state BJP has also decided to place leaders close to the RSS at the helm of district units to strengthen the party in rural areas.

Several new faces will be introduced in the state committee.

Apart from performance-based changes new faces are expected to come in place of office bearers who have won the Lok Sabha elections. These include state general secretary Debasree Chaudhury and the president of Nadia South organisational district Jagannath Sarkar.

Party leaders in the Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP has lost are also expected to be replaced.

Ghosh said that performance of party leaders from the Panchayat elections last year to the Lok Sabha elections are being evaluated.

"Necessary steps have been taken in districts where the party’s organisation is week in preparation for the next Assembly elections," he said Ghosh.

Recently, the BJP has changed eight district presidents.