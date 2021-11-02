Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats

Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats

The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 02 2021, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 12:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress was leading on Tuesday in all four assembly seats where bypolls were held on October 30, as per the initial trends.

The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security.

Also read: Counting of votes under way in 5 Assam Assembly seats

After the first round of counting, the TMC was leading in all the seats, Election Commission officials said.

"Counting of votes is happening smoothly. There is no report of any untoward incident till 9 am," an official of the poll panel said.

Besides imposing section 144 on a 100 metre radius of counting venues, there is a tight three-tier security layer around them, he said.

The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs of Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats, while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died. 

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kolkata
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress
BJP
Bypolls
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

This farmer couple makes jaggery from pineapples

This farmer couple makes jaggery from pineapples

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 